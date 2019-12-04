IND vs WI: West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes his bowlers don't get 'too scared' of India skipper Virat Kohli

Ahead of India's three-match T20I and ODI clash against West Indies, Windies head coach Phil Simmons has expressed his thoughts on how he hopes that his bowlers don't get “too scared” of skipper Virat Kohli.

During his interview with ESPNcricinfo, Simmons claimed that Team India is easily one of the toughest sides in world cricket to beat, but said he hopes that the Windies cricketers utilize their experiences in defeating Kohli and Co.

“Last year we had some T20s and ODIs in India and we weren’t miles apart. We had one game where I think we were tied. So we weren’t that far apart,” he claimed.

“We have to look back at what we did then and see how much we can add to that now because they have added things to their games."

"We have to make sure that we have to get better than last time because India is not easy. India is India,” he added.

Speaking about Kohli's prolific batting, the 56-year-old claimed it is a “difficult proposition” to get the 31-year-old out.

“We can make sure that the bowlers don’t get too scared of him. But in the end, may be two can bowl at him at the same time. You never know what can happen but it’s a difficult proposition to get Virat Kohli out,” Simmons said.

“One, I can make him bat with a stump. Two, we can sign a book and in the ODIs, we can give him a 100 and bowl at the rest of the players or we can make sure that our plans to him are spot on,” the former Windies all-rounder said when asked what his side's tactics will be to dismiss Kohli.

The "Men In Blue" will be locking horns with the Windies in a three-match T20I series starting from December 6.