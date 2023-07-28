Headlines

Cricket

IND vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

As we gear up for the thrilling 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies on Saturday, here is everything you need to know.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

The Indian team is expected to revert to its established batting order in an effort to improve their performance with the bat and secure an insurmountable lead in the three-match series against a below-par West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid encountered a minor setback when experimenting with the middle-order batsmen on a pitch that became increasingly difficult to play on during the second session. However, a modest target of 115 made things relatively smooth for the majority of the team.

Although the pitch for the second ODI may not be identical, its nature is likely to be similar. Therefore, the Indian team should not be deterred by the challenge of batting first. While facing Gudakesh Motie's orthodox left-arm spin and Yannic Cariah's leg breaks may not be overly difficult, it certainly won't be a walk in the park either.

As we gear up for the thrilling 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies on Saturday, here is everything you need to know:

When will the 2nd ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played on July 29, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India vs West Indies be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval Barbados.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between India vs West Indies begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match live streaming?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.

