Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

Former India captain Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, possesses an electrifying presence both on and off the field. Following a triumphant Test series against the West Indies in the 2023-2025 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Kohli is eager to carry his exceptional form into the upcoming One Day International (ODI) matches.

In preparation for the highly anticipated 1st ODI against the former world champions, Kohli found himself facing off against all-rounder Pandya during a net session. As Pandya bowled to Kohli, the intensity between the two teammates was palpable. After witnessing Kohli's powerful connection with the ball, Pandya couldn't help but shoot his teammate a meaningful stare, acknowledging the sheer skill and prowess displayed by the star batter.

In a quick and witty response, Kohli playfully taunted Pandya with an animated gesture. This amusing incident quickly gained popularity among fans and followers of the game on social media.

Kohli, who had a remarkable run-filled Test series against the West Indies, now has the opportunity to make history in the 50-over format. At the age of 34, he has the potential to become the fastest batsman to reach the milestone of 13,000 runs in ODIs during the ongoing West Indies series.

Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his 76th international century during the two-match Test series against the West Indies. This batting maestro has accumulated an impressive total of 12,898 runs in 274 ODIs for India.

