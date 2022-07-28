IND vs WI 3rd ODI: RCB trolled after congratulating Shubman Gill for his ton, delete tweet later

RCB trolled for wrongly congratulating Shubman Gill for his century

One of the most popular IPL franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were trolled by netizens for being too quick as they wrongly congratulated Shubman Gill for completing his maiden ODI century during India vs West Indies third ODI on Wednesday night.

Before the 22-year-old could complete his century, rain interrupted play and after a lengthy break India didn't get the chance to bat again, and thus, Gill missed out on his much-deserved century, as he got stuck on 98 runs.

However, RCB put out a tweet congratulating the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener for his maiden ODI ton. Subsequently, they deleted the tweet, but it was already too late by then and the franchise had to endure trolling from netizens as a result.

"Shubman Gill brings up his maiden international century, and the timing of the knock couldn’t have been more perfect. Take a bow, champ. #PlayBold #WIvIND #TeamIndia," wrote RCB in their tweet, alongside a picture of the Indian youngster.

Watch RCB's tweet for Shubman Gill here:

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Gill revealed that he was gutted to have missed out on his maiden ton because of the rain.

"Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control. Was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over. I wanted only one more over, was hoping for that. The wicket played fantastically in all the three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance," said Shubman Gill.

India completed the 3-0 series clean sweep over West Indies on the back of their 119-run victory on Wednesday with the five-match T20I series scheduled to commence from Friday onwards.