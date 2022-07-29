Search icon
IND vs WI 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Trinidad

Know all the details about the 1st T20I match between India vs West Indies on 29th July.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

IND vs WI 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Trinidad
India vs West Indies 1st T20I

As India is all set to take on West Indies in the five-match T20I series, it has been learnt that Sanju Samson has been named to the squad. With KL Rahul not being part of the contest, he was replaced in the lineup by Sanju Samson. 

Talking about the clash, the hosts were blanked in the three One Day Internationals and will be now hoping for a revival in their fortunes in the shortest format, especially with the World Cup coming in later this year.

Rohit Sharma who was rested for the ODI will now be back in action to lead the Men in Blue. 

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on July 29 (Friday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. 

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

