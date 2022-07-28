IND vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Trinidad

India vs West Indies 1st T20I

After an entertaining ODI series, the focus now shifts towards the T20Is as India and the West Indies would be locking horns in the first game at the Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba in Trinidad on Friday, July 29.

READ: Check out India's schedule for day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

India won the ODI series 3-0 and will see plenty of changes in the team with the arrival of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. India will now be determined to imply more misery on the hosts. Whereas the hosts will be looking to avoid any further embarrassment after they lost the ODI series 0-3. With not many positives to take the West Indies side will have to produce a stellar performance to outclass India in T20Is.

Just like the ODI series, the absence of key players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would be a great opportunity for the emerging players as well as the bench strength to prove their point and put the national selectors on notice.

Dream11 Prediction –India vs West Indies - 1st T20I

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Australia.

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (VC), Kyle Mayers, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

READ| Commonwealth Games 2022: With Neeraj Chopra ruled out, these athletes could still win medals aplenty

India vs West Indies My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (C), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Kyle Mayers, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies match Details

The match begins at 8 PM PM IST and will take place in Trinidad on Friday, July 29. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and it will be broadcasted on the DD Sports channel in India.