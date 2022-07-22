IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill smashes fifty, netizens joke 'Sara Tendulkar will be pleased'

Team India opener Shubman Gill notched his fifth during the first ODI between India and West Indies, and netizens wanted him as next captain.

Shubman Gill looked in excellent form during the first ODI between India and West Indies on Friday at the Queen's Park Oval. The youngster completed his fifty in just 36 balls as he and captain Shikhar Dhawan dominated the West Indies bowlers after being asked to bat first.

As soon as Gill completed his fifty, netizens rejoiced in joy as they celebrated the right-arm batsman's achievement. While some users lauded Gill for his aggressive style of batting, others called for him to be named as the captain during for Zimbabwe tour next month.

Notably, Dhawan was leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who alongside other senior players have been rested for the ODI leg of the Caribbean tour.

READ| 'We are all good, even myself': Shikhar Dhawan's cheeky reply on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's absence

The Southpaw became the seventh captain to lead Team India in the year 2022, with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya all having led the Men in Blue across formats earlier.

Here's how netizens reacted after Shubman Gill's fifty:

Next Captain for Zimbabwe tour...Shubman Gill Loading......@CricCrazyJohns — Pratik Das (@iamdas5454) July 22, 2022

Shubman Gill's Short arm Jab Pull off front Foot is treat to watch, The Balance and the Weight transfer is Just Perfection. Star in Making #WIvIND — (@iam_JZK) July 22, 2022

Maiden ODI Half Century for Shubman Gill with a Strike Rate of around 140



Haters in Mud right now pic.twitter.com/gBL5RFdLDq — (@KKRWeRule) July 22, 2022

Unfortunately for Gill, shortly after completing his fifty the opener was caught short of his crease and given run out while trying to steal two runs. That brought the end to India's opening partnership of 119 runs.

Earlier, having won the toss, Team India were asked to bat first by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran who had won the toss. India were cruising in the first ODI nonetheless, having scored 125/1 after 19 overs.