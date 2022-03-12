Watch: Virat Kohli comes out to bat, receives roaring applause from crowd in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli is absolutely adored in Bengaluru. The city which Kohli himself admitted as his 'second home' a couple of days ago, while speaking to the RCB podcast, was in for a treat on Saturday.

The 33-year-old received a roaring reception at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, in the second Test versus Sri Lanka. For all of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Kohli has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the fans were in a joyous mood to see their prodigal son return to his home turf.

Recently, Kohli in his interview with the RCB podcast had said how he loves the vibe about Bengaluru, which is his 'second home'.

The Delhi-born lad came out to bat early on Day 1 of the day-night Test after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Kohli, coming out to bat in front of the Bengaluru crowd as he received a huge ovation.

"A special bond with the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the king in all his glory," wrote BCCI alongside the video.

Virat had captained RCB between 2013-2021, before eventually opting to step down as the skipper of the franchise last year.

By the end of the first session on Day 1, India had scored 93/4, with Hanuma Vihari top-scoring for the hosts on the back of a 31-run inning off 81 deliveries. Virat was the second-highest contributor at the time of writing, managing 23 off 48 balls, before being dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva.