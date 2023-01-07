IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: 'GOAT' of T20: Netizens hail Suryakumar as he hit another century

In the third and final T20I in Rajkot against Sri Lanka. After hitting back-to-back boundaries, Surya Kumar Yadav's scored another century. SKY's brilliant performance is winning the hearts of the netizens. Twitter is flooding with applause for India's right-handed batsman.
Check out of the Tweets shared by users:
Now, we can say that Suryakumar Yadav is the of T20I cricket. pic.twitter.com/QEGB7JNsyB — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 7, 2023
ISRO should investigate, there is no way Suryakumar Yadav can be a human, he is an alien how can someone play cricket like this. pic.twitter.com/zrekA2ZdGk— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 7, 2023
Just Suryakumar Yadav things! pic.twitter.com/RrgH3nq9OS— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 7, 2023
This is how @surya_14kumar started his international career
A Massive six against jofra on very first ball#sky #SuryakumarYadav #HappyNewYear2023pic.twitter.com/BYgL3N6m6z — jaspreet (@softsignaI) January 1, 2023