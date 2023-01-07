Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: 'GOAT' of T20: Netizens hail Suryakumar as he hit another century

Check out Tweets shared by users as Surya Kumar Yadav hits a century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: 'GOAT' of T20: Netizens hail Suryakumar as he hit another century
Surya Kumar Yadav scored another century at the third T20I IND Vs SL | Photo: PTI

In the third and final T20I in Rajkot against Sri Lanka. After hitting back-to-back boundaries, Surya Kumar Yadav's scored another century. SKY's brilliant performance is winning the hearts of the netizens. Twitter is flooding with applause for India's right-handed batsman. 

Check out of the Tweets shared by users:  

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot real dog in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.