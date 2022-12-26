IND vs SL: Squads, schedule, venues, live stream details, head to head record; all you need to know

Hardik Pandya could lead Team India against Sri Lanka if Rohit Sharma is unfit

After a mixed tour of Bangladesh, where Team India lost the ODI series but registered a 2-0 clean sweep in Tests, the Men in Blue will kick off the new year 2022 as they lock horns with Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka's men will come to tour the subcontinent next month, for a white series, wherein the two teams will play 3 T20Is and as many ODIs.

With the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place in India, the focus of Indian players will firmly on ODI cricket as they are set to play 11 matches in the month of January alone, including six ODIs. The India vs Sri Lanka contests will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of many games.

The T20 action kicks off on January 3, in Mumbai, and the final T20I will be played on January 7. After that, the ODI leg will start from 10 January, till 15 January, after which the Men in Blue will welcome New Zealand to the subcontinent.

Sri Lanka will reach India near the new year, and the Asia Cup 2022 champs will lock horns with Team India in the first T20I in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The second T20I will be played in Pune's MCA Stadium, while the third and final match of the series will be played at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Stadium.

Afterwards, the ODI series action begins from Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, followed by the second ODI in Kolkata's iconic Eden Garden and the last match of Sri Lanka's tour will be played at Trivandrum's Greenfield Stadium.

IND vs SL: Squads

Neither side has confirmed their squads for the upcoming tour, but the visitors are likely to have a full-strength team although there could be some positives and some negatives for Team India.

Skipper Rohit Sharma got injured in the ODI series against Bangladesh and he did not play in the Test series and according to some reports, it is unlikely that Rohit would get fit in time to play for India against Sri Lanka. It is expected that Hardik Pandya would be named the captain of Team India in place of Rohit for the series.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are also nearing full fitness and could be included in the Sri Lanka tour.

IND vs SL: Live streaming

Star Sports have the rights to broadcast Team India's home leg and thus the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network channels while the live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Fans can also watch India vs Sri Lanka matches on DD Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

The two South Asian giants have a long history of playing against each other. When it comes to T20Is, in a total of 26 matches between India and Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue have won 17 matches, while the Lankan Lions have prevailed 8 times. 1 match ended without any result. Also, they've played a staggering 162 ODIs till date, with India leading the count again with 93 wins, Sri Lanka emerged victorious 57 times while 11 matches ended in no result.