'Main out nahi hoga': Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes after India whitewash Sri Lanka

Another series, another win for India as they whitewashed Sri Lanka on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer was the star of the show as he scored 73 off 45 balls in his match-winning knock. The 27-year-old scored nine boundaries and one maximum against Sri Lanka in the third T20I to help India register yet another whitewash.

The Men in Blue suffered consecutive series losses against South Africa earlier but since then they have registered two back to back 3-0 clean sweeps over West Indies, and now they have beaten Sri Lanka by the same margin.

Dasun Shanaka's side had earlier scored 146/5 in their respective 20 overs, but Rohit Sharma and co made light work of the visitors.

Netizens on Twitter were in a celebratory mood as they lavished praise on the Indian brigade for their consistent displays. While some users lauded Shreyas Iyer, others joked how Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a massive coup as they bought Iyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2022.

As always, many Twitterati shared hilarious memes on India's series win.

Here's how Netizens reacted to India's 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka:

Racking up Ws in bilateral series and getting the personnel ready for the real W we all want#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/f9RuCjrXq3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 27, 2022

KKR management after seeing Sheryas Iyer's performance in series#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/OLWiVO8lMW — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) February 27, 2022

Another day n another whitewash

Congratulations #TeamIndia for yet another clean sweep

We r witnessing a different team under Hitman #RohitSharma's captaincy #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Lp9yCOEEmX — (@shwetha0811) February 27, 2022

Shreyas Iyer In this Series #INDvSL#ShreyasIyer

57*(28) in first T20I

74*(44) in second T20I

73*(45) in third T20I pic.twitter.com/fkmjWhI8PE — CricHolic/Abhishay (@cricholic2_0) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was rewarded for his consistent performances with the 'Man of the Match' and the 'Man of the Series' awards. Now, the attention switches to Mohali as India will gear up to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series from March 4.