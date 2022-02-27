Search icon
'Main out nahi hoga': Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes after India whitewash Sri Lanka

Team India completed yet another whitewash over Sri Lanka, and netizens have since flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Another series, another win for India as they whitewashed Sri Lanka on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer was the star of the show as he scored 73 off 45 balls in his match-winning knock. The 27-year-old scored nine boundaries and one maximum against Sri Lanka in the third T20I to help India register yet another whitewash. 

The Men in Blue suffered consecutive series losses against South Africa earlier but since then they have registered two back to back 3-0 clean sweeps over West Indies, and now they have beaten Sri Lanka by the same margin. 

Dasun Shanaka's side had earlier scored 146/5 in their respective 20 overs, but Rohit Sharma and co made light work of the visitors. 

Netizens on Twitter were in a celebratory mood as they lavished praise on the Indian brigade for their consistent displays. While some users lauded Shreyas Iyer, others joked how Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a massive coup as they bought Iyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2022. 

As always, many Twitterati shared hilarious memes on India's series win. 

Here's how Netizens reacted to India's 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka:

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was rewarded for his consistent performances with the 'Man of the Match' and the 'Man of the Series' awards. Now, the attention switches to Mohali as India will gear up to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series from March 4. 

