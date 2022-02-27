IND vs SL: Twitter explodes as Shreyas Iyer hits 3rd consecutive 50, netizens call him 'hero of Indian cricket'

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent players for India of late. On Sunday, Iyer hit yet another fifty, his third consecutive half-century against Sri Lanka in as many games.

In the first T20I of the series, Iyer hit an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls to help India register a massive 62-run win in Lucknow. In the next game though, Iyer would prove to be a true match-winner.

Chasing a huge total of 184, India were were reeling for 44/2 when Iyer came out to bat. He would go on to score yet another unbeaten 74 off 44 deliveries at Dharamshala to help the hosts seal the series.

READ| IND vs SL 3rd T20I: India restrict Sri Lanka to 146/5, need 147 to inflict clean sweep

On Sunday, the 27-year-old recorded yet another fifty in the last match of the series to further raise his stock in Indian cricket.

Naturally, netizens were mighty impressed with the youngster's batting displays. While some users on Twitter lauded him with the moniker of 'Hero of Indian cricket', others shared hilarious memes about Shreyas' stunning knock.

Here's how netizens lauded Shreyas Iyer on his 3rd consecutive fifty versus Sri Lanka:

READ| IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma achieves another historic milestone in T20Is, surpasses Pakistan's Shoaib Malik

Shreyas Iyer with his 3rd consecutive half century of the series that too at a impressive strike rate. Take a bow Lad

His partnership with Sanju Samson and Hooda was amazing.#INDvSL #indvssl #CricketTwitter #MenInBlue #ShreyasIyer #bcci #sanjusamson #deepakhooda pic.twitter.com/xKOGfEXmkr — Daily Sports Update (@Sportsupdate4u) February 27, 2022

Shreyas Iyer Becomes the Second Indian batsman to score 3 consecutive Fifties in a T20I Series after Virat Kohli.#ShreyasIyer #INDvSL #ViratKohli #Virat pic.twitter.com/lf6HxVCTXr — Sagar (@SagarP1811) February 27, 2022

BREAKING: Virat Kohli congratulates Shreyas Iyer for his knock via stump mic from a practice ground.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/J6LEMWLIiX — (@CricketFakeNews) February 27, 2022

New hero of Indian cricket team..... Shreyas Iyer........ February 27, 2022

The only fear is that Shreyas Iyer is peaking at the wrong time

Ipl ko abhi 1 mahina hai mere bhai — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) February 27, 2022

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka had scored 146 for the loss of five wickets in their innings. In reply, India were cruising at 123/4 at the time of writing, with 15 overs gone.