IND vs SL: Twitter explodes as Shreyas Iyer hits 3rd consecutive 50, netizens call him 'hero of Indian cricket'

Shreyas Iyer scored a third consecutive fifty of the ongoing series, and netizens were mighty impressed with his displays.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent players for India of late. On Sunday, Iyer hit yet another fifty, his third consecutive half-century against Sri Lanka in as many games. 

In the first T20I of the series, Iyer hit an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls to help India register a massive 62-run win in Lucknow. In the next game though, Iyer would prove to be a true match-winner. 

Chasing a huge total of 184, India were were reeling for 44/2 when Iyer came out to bat. He would go on to score yet another unbeaten 74 off 44 deliveries at Dharamshala to help the hosts seal the series. 

On Sunday, the 27-year-old recorded yet another fifty in the last match of the series to further raise his stock in Indian cricket. 

Naturally, netizens were mighty impressed with the youngster's batting displays. While some users on Twitter lauded him with the moniker of 'Hero of Indian cricket', others shared hilarious memes about Shreyas' stunning knock. 

Here's how netizens lauded Shreyas Iyer on his 3rd consecutive fifty versus Sri Lanka:

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka had scored 146 for the loss of five wickets in their innings. In reply, India were cruising at 123/4 at the time of writing, with 15 overs gone. 

