Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer leads India to historic 12th T20I win in a row as they whitewash Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer played another scintillating knock of 73 off 45 balls to complete a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer leads India to historic 12th T20I win in a row as they whitewash Sri Lanka

Team India registered a third consecutive clean sweep at home as they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's match-winning knock of 73* off 45 balls.

Iyer remained unbeaten for the third time in a row, scoring his third consecutive fifty to take India past the finishing line.

Not only does that extend India's winning streak in the shortest format to 12 matches, but they were also able to inflict a third consecutive whitewash which will give the team immense confidence. 

READ| IND vs SL: Twitter explodes as Shreyas Iyer hits 3rd consecutive 50, netizens call him 'hero of Indian cricket'

More to follow...

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.