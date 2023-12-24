Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA Test series: Batter with 6,567 First-Class runs announced as Ruturaj's replacement

Ruturaj suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI medical team ‘ruled him out of the remainder of the tour'.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

article-main
On December 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an official announcement regarding the exclusion of young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad from the forthcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The 26-year-old right-handed batsman sustained an injury during the ODI series against South Africa, leading to his withdrawal from the Test squad. In his stead, another talented 26-year-old batter, Abhimanyu Easwaran, has been named as Gaikwad's replacement.

Gaikwad, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, encountered the injury during the second ODI against South Africa, causing him to miss the final ODI on December 21. This setback marks a notable pause in Gaikwad's burgeoning international career. Despite featuring in six ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals, he is yet to make his Test debut, and this injury temporarily impedes his progress in the longer format.

On the other hand,  Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal batter, has consistently impressed in the domestic circuit, earning him consideration for the national team. Although part of India's Test squad previously, he is yet to debut in international red-ball cricket. With an impressive record of 6,567 runs, including 22 centuries and 26 half-centuries in 88 First-Class matches, Easwaran boasts an average of 47.24 in domestic red-ball cricket.

The Indian Test squad has undergone recent changes, with key players like Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan ruled out due to injury and personal reasons, respectively. As the team readies for the South Africa series, the adjustments pose challenges and opportunities. The absence of players like Gaikwad and Shami creates openings for others to step up, emphasizing the team's focus on maintaining its competitive edge. 

The announced Test squad includes notable names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, along with emerging talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal

