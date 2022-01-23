IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live in India

It has been a difficult tour of South Africa for Team India so far. Having lost the Test series 2-1, The Men in Blue are now facing a whitewash in the ODI series, having lost the first two games. South Africa will be looking to inflict a whitewash on the visitors, while Team India will be hoping to salvage some pride in the 3rd ODI in Cape Town.

The story of the 2nd ODI was somewhat similar to what has been a trend throughout this whole South Africa tour for Team India. The batsmen failed to deliver the goods once again failing to reach a total of 300 once more, followed by an average bowling performance.

The Proteas meanwhile rode high on stunning batting performances by Janneman Malan (91 off 108 balls) and Quinton de Kock (78 off 66 balls). The final match of India's tour of the rainbow nation offers them a chance to end things on a high, but to learn from the mistakes they've made in the past.

Here is all you need to know about India vs South Africa 3rd ODI:

When and what time will the third ODI match between India vs South Africa start?

The third ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played on January 23 at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the third ODI match between India vs South Africa take place?

The third ODI match between India vs South Africa will be held at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Which channel will telecast the third ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The third ODI match India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The third ODI match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini