IND vs SA, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs South Africa.

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, commencing at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. Virat Kohli, India's premier batter, has rejoined the squad in Centurion, actively participating in net sessions alongside his teammates. India, having already secured a Test series victory in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2023-25, faces their second assignment against the Proteas.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team currently holds the top position on the WTC points table with a Points Percentage System (PCT) of 66.67, winning one out of two matches and drawing another. Consistently reaching the finals in previous cycles, India aims to maintain their stellar performance in the ongoing World Test Championship. The return of senior players like Rohit, Virat, and Jasprit Bumrah adds strength to the squad, posing a formidable challenge for the Proteas.

On the opposing side, the hosts welcome back the pace-bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Gerald Coetzee after their sabbatical. This Pace Troika presents a substantial threat to the Indian batting order, capable of delivering a lethal punch. The series holds special significance as it marks the farewell for former Proteas skipper Dean Elgar. Motivated to make it memorable for their Test stalwart, the South African unit is set to bring their A-game to the field.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test

Date: 26th December, 2023

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli,Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj