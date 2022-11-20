IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav wins Man of the Match award after stunning 49-ball ton

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his ton in India's second T20 against New Zealand | Photo: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav put in a remarkable batting display against New Zealand, earning yet another T20 man of the match award. The right-handed top order batsman powered India to a total of 191/6, remaining unbeaten on 111 from 51 balls. Kumar’s innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 65 runs at the Bay Oval cricket ground, Mount Maunganui, in the second T20I of Team India’s ongoing overseas bilateral tour.

The explosive batter also became only the second Indian cricketer to hit two T20I centuries in a calendar year. He joins Rohit Sharma in the exclusive club. His earlier ton of 2022 had come against England in July when he made 117 off 55 balls in Nottingham. Kumar hit 11 fours and seven sixes with a strike rate of 217.64. His teammate and friend, Virat Kohli termed the knock as “another video game innings”. This was also Yadav's seventh Man of the Match award in T20Is this year.

With the ton, Yadav also moves closer in his bid to overtake Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan as the leading T20I run getter in a calendar year in cricket history. Rizwan made 1326 runs in 2021. Suryakumar Yadav has 1151 runs in 30 innings this year. He has scored two centuries and nine fifties with an average of 47.95 and a strike rate of 188.37.

India were put in to bat first and put a formidable target on the board. Ishan Kishan also contributed with the bat with an anchoring 36-run innings. For New Zealand, pace bowler Tim Southee picked up a hattrick and led the attack with figures of 3/34.

In reply, New Zealand were unable to get ahead of the required run rate and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Kane Williamson scored a half-century but it was not enough as they fell 65 runs short. Deepak Hooda turned up as an unlikely star with the ball, picking up 4 wickets in 3 balls at the end as New Zealand got all out for 126.

