IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams third Test century, joins Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar in elite list

Jaiswal, who scored a remarkable double century in the second Test, has now surpassed 2,500 First-Class runs. This was his third Test century overall.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

The inform Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored his second century of the current Test series against England. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. 

Jaiswal, who scored a remarkable double century in the second Test, has now surpassed 2,500 First-Class runs. This was his third Test century overall.

Jaiswal began his innings cautiously alongside Rohit Sharma, contributing 30 runs for the opening wicket before Sharma was dismissed. Following Sharma's departure, Jaiswal partnered with Shubman Gill to achieve a century stand, extending India's lead to over 280 runs. Jaiswal took on the role of the aggressor in the partnership, showcasing his attacking prowess after settling in.

It is worth noting that Yashasvi has achieved the milestone of three Test centuries at a rapid pace, making him the joint seventh fastest alongside Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sehwag has played 13 innings with an average of 53.31 and a strike rate of 66.63. Yashasvi, on the other hand, has also played 13 innings with an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 65.87.

In his seventh Test match, the young cricketer has impressively accumulated over 730 runs, maintaining an average of over 60. Jaiswal, who recently scored a remarkable 209 in the previous game, achieved his third Test century, in addition to two half-centuries. His first century was against the West Indies last year, where he scored an impressive 171 on his debut. During his latest century, Jaiswal also became the first player to reach 400 runs in this series.

