T20 World Cup: Mark Wood gives England fresh injury concern ahead of semi-final vs India

Mark Wood | Photo: ANI

With star batsman Dawid Malan already on the verge of missing England's crucial semi-final clash against India, tearing fast bowler Mark Wood has become the latest injury concern in their camp.

Wood has been one of the outstanding players for England at the T20 World Cup. However, there's doubt on his availability for the semi-final after he was forced to withdraw from a practice session in Adelaide on Tuesday. Wood has consistently bowled around the 150 kmph mark in the tournament in Australia and has taken 9 wickets in 4 matches.

While in training in the Adelaide Oval ground, the pace was seen pulling up after a jog. He withdrew from practice and did not come back during the optional practice session to bowl.

England have said that Wood is feeling general body stiffness making his withdrawal from practice appear a precaution. Nevertheless, Wood is slightly injury prone, having missed a lot of gametime in the summer after two operations.

The fresh injury concern adds to England’s woes ahead of Thursday’s semi-final in Adelaide. Dawid Malan is likely to be replaced by England’s only spare batsman in the squad, Phil Salt. While England will be hoping that Wood is fit to play, they have plenty of replacement options in the squad to choose from in Tymal Mills, Luke Wood, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson and David Willey.

India and England lock horns in the blockbuster second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10 in Adelaide, Australia from 1:30 pm (IST).

