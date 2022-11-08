Search icon
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma gives update on forearm injury ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has provided a positive update on his injury after being hit on his right forearm in the nets on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Source: Debasis Sen Twitter handle

Ahead of Team India's crucial T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal clash versus England, there was a slight injury scare as the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took a blow on his right forearm while practising in the nets. The 35-year-old subsequently provided a positive update on the issue, revealing that he's good to continue. 

While practising in the nets on Tuesday, Rohit was hit by the ball on his right forearm as he received throwdowns.

The Indian skipper stopped for a while and was treated by the doctors. Rohit was subsequently spotted putting an ice pack on his hand while chatting with Paddy Upton. 

READ| IND vs ENG head-to-head record: Which side is better? India vs England stats ahead of T20 WC semifinal

While the Nagpur-born opener was forced to take a break, he was soon spotted back in the nets, and it proved to be nothing more than a mere scare. 

Rohit was subsequently seen batting in the nets once again, gearing up to face off against their toughest challenge so far, in the form of England. Afterwards, the Indian skipper was quizzed by journalists about how he was feeling to which he replied by giving a thumbs up!

The Men in Blue will square off against England in Adelaide on November 10, hoping to book a place in the T20 World Cup final which will take place in Melbourne on November 13, Sunday. 

READ| Ravichandran Ashwin seen smelling his clothes before India vs Zimbabwe match, fans react with memes

Team India have only lost once in the World Cup so far, against South Africa, winning all their remaining games.

England meanwhile lost to Ireland and their match against Australia was washed out, but the Three Lions come into the semifinal on the back of two straight wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. 

