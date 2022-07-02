IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's leg nearly hits stumps, but bails don't fall, video goes viral

Jasprit Bumrah nearly avoided getting out hit wicket during his 29-run over

Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah had luck on his side, en route to his 29-run knock in a single over, which saw him shatter the world record for most runs in a single over in Test cricket. Bumrah almost got dismissed hit-wicket, as he tried to hit a big shot, but luckily the bails didn't fall off from the stumps.

Bumrah attempted to hit the ball beyond the boundary ropes, and in the process, he slipped and fell down, but luckily his trailing leg almost brushed the stumps, and the bails didn't fall off and he survived.

A video of Bumrah almost getting dismissed hit-wicket had gone viral on social media.

READ| IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah strikes 35 runs in single over, creates world record, watch video

Watch:

It all started when Bumrah pulled the first ball from Stuart Broad in the 84th over for a boundary. It was a top-edge that Crawley very nearly got to, but it evaded him and bounced over the rope. Broad again dug it short and it went high over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides.

More agony followed for Broad as Bumrah bludgeoned a full toss over mid-on for another boundary and then got an inside edge to fine leg for another boundary. Bumrah fell while trying to swat Broad over deep square leg, but the ball sailed comfortably for the fourth boundary of the over.

READ| 4,4,6,4,4,4,6,1: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Brian Lara, records most runs in 1 over in Test history

Broad bowled another short ball and Bumrah pulled brilliantly over fine leg for six, giving him the world record for scoring the most runs in an over of Test cricket.