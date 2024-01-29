Twitter
IND vs ENG: Former England captain slams Rohit Sharma’s moves after Test loss, says...

Former England captain labeled Rohit Sharma's leadership as 'average,' highlighting his inability to counter England's Ollie Pope, who was proficient in playing sweeps and reverse sweeps.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Renowned former England captain and batting maestro, Michael Vaughan, didn't mince his words as he dissected Rohit Sharma's captaincy in India's first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Vaughan characterized Sharma's leadership as 'average,' pinpointing his struggles in countering England's Ollie Pope, particularly adept at executing sweeps and reverse sweeps. On Saturday, January 28, Pope's stellar 196-run innings played a pivotal role in England's 28-run victory, securing a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Despite Pope's dismissal by an attempted reverse-scoop off Jasprit Bumrah, the damage had been done to the Indian bowling lineup.

Vaughan expressed that the Indian team should have adjusted their strategy earlier, given that Pope and other English batters were handling the Indian bowlers with ease. He suggested that Rohit should have employed more assertive field placements, compelling the English batsmen to attempt riskier shots.

'I thought Rohit Sharma's captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don't think he maneuvered his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn't have any answer to Ollie Pope's sweeps or reverse sweeps,' remarked Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph.

'The greatest spinner I've seen, Shane Warne, would go around the wicket and get the player to sweep the leg side and say good luck trying to do that. I didn't see that any of that from India. It was just all too easy. The way that England play, they will always score boundaries. And by spreading the field, Sharma was basically saying that his bowlers' best balls would still go for one,' he added.

Pope's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award as England secured a historic victory, handing India their first Test defeat in Hyderabad. A crucial partnership between Pope and Ben Foakes, amassing 112 runs for the sixth wicket, played a vital role in bolstering England's position. Pope was the last wicket to fall, setting a target of 231 runs for India.

England's bowling attack then efficiently dismissed India for 202 in just 69.2 overs, sealing a remarkable triumph.

