IND vs ENG: England's surprise pick to replace Harry Brook in Test series against India, check details

India and England will be squaring off against each other in a five-match Test series, starting from January 25.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:41 PM IST

Edited by

England has made a surprising announcement, naming Dan Lawrence as the replacement for Harry Brook in the upcoming Test series against India. The decision was revealed shortly after Harry Brook withdrew from the five-match Test series, citing personal reasons and returning to the UK. Initial reports from the ECB indicated that Brook had pulled out of the entire series, but there is now speculation that he may return to India at a later date.

In an official statement, England Cricket stated, 'Surrey's Dan Lawrence to join the England Men's Test squad in the next 24 hours'.

Following Brook's withdrawal, the ECB released a statement saying, 'The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.'

Dan Lawrence, having experienced Indian conditions during the 2021 Test series, is set to join the squad. He played in two of the four Tests during that series, contributing with scores of 46 and 50 in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite his efforts, England lost the match, leading to a 1-3 series defeat.

Since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2021, Lawrence has participated in 11 Tests, accumulating 551 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 53.86. The right-handed batsman has registered four half-centuries, with his highest score of 91 against the West Indies in March 2022 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

At 26, Lawrence is not just a capable batsman but also a proficient off-break bowler, having claimed three wickets with an economy rate of 2.77. His recent performances in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) for the Melbourne Stars include a notable half-century against the Adelaide Strikers and a four-wicket haul against the Hobart Hurricanes.

