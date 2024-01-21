IND vs ENG: England's star batter pulls out of Test series vs India due to personal reasons

Headlines

Meet man with MOST EXPENSIVE HAIR in the world, worth a fortune, sold for a whopping...

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

South Africa star Keshav Maharaj wishes Indian community ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha - Watch

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with MOST EXPENSIVE HAIR in the world, worth a fortune, sold for a whopping...

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

Home remedies to get rid of dandruff in winter

5 best spices for gut health

10 deadliest snakes found in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

Rohit Shetty reveals he asked Honey Singh to change lyrics of Lungi Dance: 'I was worried about...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG: England's star batter pulls out of Test series vs India due to personal reasons

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it will announce a replacement in due course for the series, beginning at Hyderabad from Thursday.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England's Harry Brook has withdrawn from the upcoming five-match Test series against India due to personal reasons, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday. The middle-order batsman, who had been part of the team's preparatory camp in Abu Dhabi, will be returning home with immediate effect. The first Test of the series is scheduled to begin at Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

The ECB released a statement confirming Brook's departure and assured that a replacement for him will be announced soon. The statement read, 'Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India.'

During this challenging time for the Brook family, they have requested privacy, and the ECB emphasized the importance of respecting their wishes. The statement continued, 'The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.'

The England selectors will announce a replacement player for the tour in due course. Brook, who made his Test debut in 2022 against South Africa, had his last appearance in England whites against Australia at the Oval in July 2023. The 24-year-old Yorkshire batsman has played 12 Tests, accumulating 1181 runs at an impressive average of 61, featuring four hundreds and seven fifties.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who spent Rs 1500 crore on his looks, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man, who left home with just Rs 50, built company worth over Rs 10,000 crore, his business is...

Meet man who made Rs 2,762 crore company after being in debt of Rs 6000000, now has Salman Khan as its brand ambassador

Shoaib Malik marries Pakistan actor Sana Javed amidst rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza

PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE