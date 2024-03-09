IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

The series finale concluded in just three days, with India showcasing their superiority over the Ben Stokes-led England team.

India secured a decisive victory in the fifth and final Test of the series against England, sealing an insurmountable 4-1 lead. Led by Rohit Sharma, the dominant home side delivered a crushing blow to the visitors, triumphing by an innings and 64 runs.

The series finale concluded in just three days, with India showcasing their superiority over the Ben Stokes-led England team. This marked only the second-innings defeat for England in the Bazball era. England's batting performance was lackluster in both innings, allowing India to bat only once and emerge victorious.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's centuries, along with a spin-bowling masterclass from R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, ensured that India crushed England's hopes of a consolation victory in Dharamsala.

The Indian team displayed their ruthless side for the first time in the series, adding insult to injury for England in the race to the World Test Championship final.

In his 100th Test match, R Ashwin took a 5-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah, filling in for the injured Rohit Sharma, dismantled England's lower order. This led to India dismissing England for 197 in the final innings. England failed to last 60 overs in either innings of the 5th Test, resulting in a series ending on the third day for the first time.

Despite England's struggles, Joe Root once again stood out as the lone warrior, showcasing the ability of England's batsmen to score runs even with a traditional approach.