IND vs ENG 2nd Test Match Day 1 Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Vizag?

India will host England in Vizag for the 2nd Test match of the series, starting February 2. Will the weather conditions in Vizag be favorable to offer an exciting contest?

India is set to take on England for the 2nd Test of the 5-match series in Vizag that begins on February 2, Friday. The home team aims to recover after losing the 1st Test match in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

India's team for the 2nd Test is missing key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja. Rahul has a right quadriceps issue, while Jadeja is recovering from a hamstring injury at the NCA in Bengaluru. Both made significant contributions in the 1st Test, with Jadeja scoring 87 runs and Rahul playing a crucial 86-run innings to give India a 190-run lead in the first innings.

In their absence, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been included in India's squad. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who struggled in red-ball cricket, aim to perform well and recover from recent low scores in Test matches.

The upcoming Test match is crucial for India, trailing 0-1 in the 5-match series. They seek to counter England's 'Bazball,' which dominated in the 1st Test. Despite a 190-run lead in the 1st innings, Indian spinners couldn't halt Ollie Pope's reverse sweeps, leading to England's victory. India takes inspiration from their past success in Vizag against England in 2016.

Weather Forcast

According to the latest AccuWeather update, Day 1 of the match is expected to have hazy sunshine with a minimal 25% chance of precipitation. Additionally, the weather conditions appear favorable for the majority of the game. The overall weather forecast indicates a low probability of rain affecting the match, with the maximum temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius throughout the five days.

For the initial three days, there is a slight 25% chance of rain, and there is no anticipated interference from thunderstorms during the entire five-day Test match. As the match progresses, the chances of rain on the fourth and final day decrease to less than five percent. This implies that the India vs England 2nd Test is expected to proceed smoothly without significant interruptions due to rain.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

England (Playing 11): Ben Stokes (Captain), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.