Twitter
Headlines

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

Meet India’s highest paid startup founder, built Rs 6260 crore company, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

9 healthiest foods on Earth

8 health benefits of cherimoya (custard apple)

7 silent side effects of vaping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

India's highest paid actor quit films despite 9 blockbusters in a row, made Rs 4000 crore at box office, retired when...

Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

Monday was a day for drum beats and celebrations in Visakhapatnam as India bounced back after Hyderabad's loss to secure a 106-run series-leveling win over England in the second Test.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India bowled out England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four, securing a 106-run victory in the second Test on Monday. England, starting at 194 for six, lost the remaining four wickets after lunch, concluding in 69.2 overs. India leveled the five-match series 1-1.

England's captain Ben Stokes (11) was run out, and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36), while Mukesh Kumar took out Shoaib Bashir (0). In the morning, India claimed five wickets, with R Ashwin (3/72) taking two, and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) each accounting for one.

R Ashwin is just one wicket away from achieving 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket performance, while Zak Crawley was England's most successful batter, scoring 73 runs off 132 balls.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rainfall, check IMD prediction

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE