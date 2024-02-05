IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

Monday was a day for drum beats and celebrations in Visakhapatnam as India bounced back after Hyderabad's loss to secure a 106-run series-leveling win over England in the second Test.

India bowled out England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four, securing a 106-run victory in the second Test on Monday. England, starting at 194 for six, lost the remaining four wickets after lunch, concluding in 69.2 overs. India leveled the five-match series 1-1.

England's captain Ben Stokes (11) was run out, and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36), while Mukesh Kumar took out Shoaib Bashir (0). In the morning, India claimed five wickets, with R Ashwin (3/72) taking two, and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) each accounting for one.

R Ashwin is just one wicket away from achieving 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket performance, while Zak Crawley was England's most successful batter, scoring 73 runs off 132 balls.