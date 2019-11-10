IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Chahar, Dube help India cruise to victory by 30 runs in Nagpur against Bangladesh

Star pacers Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube's six and three-wicket hauls respectively helped Team India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the final T20I of the three-match series here at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

With this victory, the Men In Blue have also won the three-match series by 2-1.

Chahar bowling figures on the night of 6-7 are the best recorded by any bowler in the shortest format of the game. The 27-year-old also bagged a hat-trick for himself in the match.

On their chase of 175, Bangladesh lost openers Liton Das (9) and Soumya Sarkar (0) on back-to-back deliveries in the third over to Deepak Chahar's deadly delivers.

Most of the Indian bowlers were effective with the ball in the first 6 overs of the match as Bangladesh stood on 33/2.

It was Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun actually took the charge to India and started off with some brilliant hard-hitting.

Dube then came into the attack and removed Mushfiqur Rahim (0), Mohammad Naim (81), Afif Hossain (0) back to the pavilion and brought India back into the game with 49 runs more remaining for the win.

Yuzvendra Chahal, later on, removed Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah (8) in the 17th over and delivered the final blow. Chahal also secured his 50th T20I wicket and he joined fellow bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of Indian bowlers for picking up 50 wickets in T20I cricket.

Bangladesh lost the match in the end by 30 runs as they failed to recover from Naim's dismissal in the game.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer (62) and KL Rahul's (52) outstanding batting helped India post a score of 174/5 from their 20 overs.

The homes side got off to sticky start after losing skipper Rohit Sharma (2) in the second over of the match. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan knitted together 32-run stand before Shafiul Islam dismissed Dhawan (19) and reduced India to 35/2.

Shreyas Iyer stepped into the scene and kicked started a much-required partnership with Rahul. The duo batted aggressively and Rahul secured his half-century in the 12th over of the match.

However, Rahul (52) had to walk back to the pavilion in the 13th over when Al-Amin Hossain picked up his first wicket on the night.

The right-handed Iyer also smashed to his maiden 50 in the 15th over.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (6), once again failed to deliver with the bat as Soumya Sarkar removed him and Iyer (62) in the 16th over.

Manish Pandey came in and played some big shots in the last over to take India's total past the 170-run mark.

Brief Scores: India 174/5 (Shreyas Iyer 62, KL Rahul 52, Soumya Sarkar 2-29) defeat Bangladesh 154/10 (Mohammad Naim 81, Mohammad Mithun 27, Deepak Chahar 6-7) by 30 runs.