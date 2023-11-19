Headlines

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

ODI World Cup 2023 summary

Team India in ICC events since 2013

Players to hit century in ODI World Cup final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final of the 2023 World Cup, which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. This victory marked Australia's sixth World Cup title in the one-day format. The Aussies successfully chased down a target of 241 runs in just 43 overs, with Travis Head leading the charge by scoring an impressive 137 off 120 balls.

Looking back at their previous five ODI World Cup wins, Australia's first triumph came in 1987 in India. In a closely contested final in Kolkata, they emerged victorious against England by a margin of 7 runs. Australia batted first and posted a total of 253/5, with David Boon top-scoring with 75 runs. England's response fell short at 246/8, with Steve Waugh and Allan Border taking two wickets each.

Australia's next World Cup victory came in 1999 when they dominated Pakistan in the final at Lord's, winning by eight wickets. After restricting Pakistan to a meager 132 runs in 39 overs, thanks to an exceptional bowling performance by Shane Warne who claimed 4/33, Australia comfortably chased down the target in just 20.1 overs, with Adam Gilchrist smashing 54 runs in 36 balls.

The Aussies continued their winning streak in the next two editions of the World Cup, in 2003 and 2007, both in a commanding manner. In 2003, they defeated India by a massive 125-run margin in Johannesburg. Australia set a formidable total of 359/2, with Ricky Ponting scoring an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls and Damien Martyn contributing 88 not out off 84 balls. India could only manage 234 runs in response, with Glenn McGrath taking three wickets for Australia.

Australia achieved their fifth ODI World Cup victory in 2015, triumphing on their home turf. The thrilling final took place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the Aussies faced off against New Zealand.

Opting to bowl first, Australia displayed their formidable skills by dismissing the Kiwis for a mere 183 runs in 45 overs. Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner showcased their prowess by claiming three wickets each. Grant Elliott valiantly fought for New Zealand, scoring 83 runs, but ultimately stood alone in his efforts.

With a comfortable advantage, the Aussies confidently chased down the target in just 33.1 overs, securing their fifth World Cup victory with seven wickets to spare. Michael Clarke demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring an impressive 74 runs off 72 balls, while Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 56 runs from 71 deliveries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500, now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE