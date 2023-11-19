IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final of the 2023 World Cup, which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. This victory marked Australia's sixth World Cup title in the one-day format. The Aussies successfully chased down a target of 241 runs in just 43 overs, with Travis Head leading the charge by scoring an impressive 137 off 120 balls.

Looking back at their previous five ODI World Cup wins, Australia's first triumph came in 1987 in India. In a closely contested final in Kolkata, they emerged victorious against England by a margin of 7 runs. Australia batted first and posted a total of 253/5, with David Boon top-scoring with 75 runs. England's response fell short at 246/8, with Steve Waugh and Allan Border taking two wickets each.

Australia's next World Cup victory came in 1999 when they dominated Pakistan in the final at Lord's, winning by eight wickets. After restricting Pakistan to a meager 132 runs in 39 overs, thanks to an exceptional bowling performance by Shane Warne who claimed 4/33, Australia comfortably chased down the target in just 20.1 overs, with Adam Gilchrist smashing 54 runs in 36 balls.

The Aussies continued their winning streak in the next two editions of the World Cup, in 2003 and 2007, both in a commanding manner. In 2003, they defeated India by a massive 125-run margin in Johannesburg. Australia set a formidable total of 359/2, with Ricky Ponting scoring an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls and Damien Martyn contributing 88 not out off 84 balls. India could only manage 234 runs in response, with Glenn McGrath taking three wickets for Australia.

Australia achieved their fifth ODI World Cup victory in 2015, triumphing on their home turf. The thrilling final took place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the Aussies faced off against New Zealand.

Opting to bowl first, Australia displayed their formidable skills by dismissing the Kiwis for a mere 183 runs in 45 overs. Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner showcased their prowess by claiming three wickets each. Grant Elliott valiantly fought for New Zealand, scoring 83 runs, but ultimately stood alone in his efforts.

With a comfortable advantage, the Aussies confidently chased down the target in just 33.1 overs, securing their fifth World Cup victory with seven wickets to spare. Michael Clarke demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring an impressive 74 runs off 72 balls, while Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 56 runs from 71 deliveries.