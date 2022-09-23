IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah castles Aaron Finch with yorker, Australian skipper applauds pacer

Australian skipper applauds Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been sorely missed by the Indian team in recent games as the pacer was ruled out through injury but upon his return in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, Bumrah reminded fans of his true class.

The 28-year-old claimed Australian skipper Aaron Finch's wicket by bowling a pin-point yorker and even the batsman himself acknowledged Bumrah's effort by applauding after his dismissal.

As soon as Bumrah castled Finch's stumps, the veteran was seen walking away towards the dugout, but not before he applauded Bumrah's accurate yorker.

Pictures of Finch's gesture towards Bumrah have gone viral on social media.

B. O. O. M!@Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker.#TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur!







Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/omG6LcrkX8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

Aaron Finch clapping after that incredible ball from Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/MMdZhNOmOi September 23, 2022

Burmah playing his first match after a long injury break and he started doing special stuffs. pic.twitter.com/2zss3l0uay — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2022

