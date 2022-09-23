Search icon
IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah castles Aaron Finch with yorker, Australian skipper applauds pacer

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed the fans his true class upon his return in the 2nd T20I as he bowled a pin-point yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been sorely missed by the Indian team in recent games as the pacer was ruled out through injury but upon his return in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, Bumrah reminded fans of his true class. 

The 28-year-old claimed Australian skipper Aaron Finch's wicket by bowling a pin-point yorker and even the batsman himself acknowledged Bumrah's effort by applauding after his dismissal. 

As soon as Bumrah castled Finch's stumps, the veteran was seen walking away towards the dugout, but not before he applauded Bumrah's accurate yorker. 

Pictures of Finch's gesture towards Bumrah have gone viral on social media. 

More to follow...

