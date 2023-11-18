Headlines

Cricket

IND vs AUS: How to watch ODI World Cup 2023 final for free on Disney + Hotstar? All details here

Mukesh Ambnai's Jio prepaid plans will allow cricket fans to watch the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match for free on November 19. Check all details here.




DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19. Everything is prepared for the internet viewing party; the date has been decided upon and weekend activities have been curtailed. However, what if I tell you that you can watch the finals for free, without paying for the Hotstar subscription?

There are several fans who must be relying on their friends' Disney + Hotstar subscription or may be planning to buy the subscription for the big day, here's some good news for you. 

You can watch the match for free if you are a Jio prepaid mobile plan user. Reliance Jio is offering a complimentary Disney Plus Hotsar subscription along with other streaming apps. Audiences can enjoy the 5G speed, unlimited calling, and other benefits without requiring them to pay more for streaming service subscriptions. 

Reliance Jio plans with free Disney + Hotstar subscription:
Jio Rs 328 Prepaid plan: This plan, which costs Rs 328, gives customers 1.5 GB of data per day for 28 days. To make sure they don't miss any Cricket World Cup action, members of this plan will also receive a complimentary 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 388 Prepaid plan: Jio's Rs 388 prepaid plan offers a daily data limit of 2 GB over a 28-day period for those looking for a little bit of extra data. To improve their entire viewing experience, users will also receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 758 Prepaid plan: This plan keeps the 1.5 GB daily data allotment but increases the validity period to 84 days. Additionally, members will still benefit from a complimentary three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio Rs 808 Prepaid plan: This prepaid package, which costs Rs 808 for 84 days, gives you a daily data allowance of 2 GB. In addition, a complimentary three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will be given to subscribers, guaranteeing a smooth combination of entertainment and connectivity.

Jio Rs 598 Prepaid plan: Customers can enjoy a 2 GB daily data allowance for 28 days with Jio's Rs 598 prepaid package. This plan is unique in that it comes with a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, which gives you access to a wide variety of content for a longer amount of time.

Jio Rs 3,178 Prepaid plan: This plan provides a 2 GB daily data allotment for a full year, making it ideal for those looking for a longer-term commitment. In addition, members will receive a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, guaranteeing continuous access to entertainment and data. 

