IND vs AUS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar gives befitting reply to trolls over 'hate and envy'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar gives befitting reply

Team India's four-wicket loss against Australia saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performances come under the scanner once again as he gave away 16th runs in the all-important 19th over which turned the tide in Australia's favour.

Even during the Asia Cup 2022, Bhuvneshwar went for runs aplenty during the death overs, thereby sparking a huge debate on social fans with fans taking their frustration on the Indian pacer.

Bhuvneshwar gave away 40 runs in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, followed by another dreadful 14-run 19th over against Sri Lanka which pushed India to the brink of exit.

Having conceded 49 runs in his previous three matches while bowling the 19 over, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, this is an area of concern for the Indian management.

After India failed to defend 208 runs against Australia, Kumar was trolled on social media however his wife Nupur Nagar took to Instagram to give a befitting reply to the trolls.

She silence all those who were spreading 'hate and envy', urging people to utilise time to make themselves 'better.'

"Nowadays, people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have so much time to spread hate and envy... My advise to all those is - nobody is affected by your words or care about your existence. So please spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!!" wrote Nupur in a note shared on her Instagram story.

With Jasprit Bumrah absent during the Asia Cup 2022 through injury, he was rested for the first T20I, and in his place, Umesh Yadav joined hands with Kumar, but with Bumrah expected to be back for the second T20I in Nagpur, fans will be hoping for a better show from Bhuvneshwar as well.