IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma loses his cool after Kuldeep Yadav's DRS call goes wrong - Watch

The incident happened during the final ball of the 39th over, as Kuldeep Yadav delivered a cunning googly to Ashton Agar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

During the ongoing third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. This was due to Kuldeep Yadav's convincing argument for a DRS review. 

The incident happened during the final ball of the 39th over, as Kuldeep Yadav delivered a cunning googly to Ashton Agar. The deceptive delivery proved too much for Agar, as it evaded his inside edge and struck his front pad. 

Although Kuldeep Yadav appealed for a wicket, the umpire rejected it. He then requested his captain to review the decision. However, the replay showed that the ball had hit outside the off-stump, resulting in India losing their review. Rohit Sharma was also seen discussing the matter with Kohli and expressing his disappointment to Kuldeep.

Watch:

Australia batted first and put up a competitive score of 269 runs. Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a run-a-ball 47, while Travis Head contributed 33 runs off 31 balls. Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, and David Warner all showed promising form before losing their wickets. Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar also played valuable innings towards the end, helping Australia cross the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

India's bowlers put up a good fight, with Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets each, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two each. Despite the strong performance from India's bowlers, Australia managed to put up a respectable total that would be challenging to chase down. 

