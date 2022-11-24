Search icon
IND-NZ Dream11 prediction Fantasy tips for first ODI match between India-New Zealand in Auckland

Check out our fantasy XI for the upcoming 1st ODI match between India-New Zealand which will be played in Eden Park stadium, Auckland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav

India will face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday (November 25) and the teams will be eager to make a head start in the series, that will give them a good advantage.

India had won the T20I series by a 1-0 margin, and they would like to replicate the result in the ODI format as well. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be keen to win the ODI series and restore the parity.

It remains to be seen if India gives chance to players like Sanju Samson, Umran Malik, and Kuldeep Yadav. For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson is likely to return to the team ODI series. Kiwis are also likely to play Michael Bracewell too. Finn Allen’s form is a slight cause of concern at the top, as he has failed to fire in the T20 series.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers – Shardul Thakur, Matt Henry, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

IND: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NZ: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

