'If selectors feel I'm not worthy enough...': Australia star batter makes big statement on retirement plans

The left-handed opener failed to perform in the first two Tests against India before he was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

'If selectors feel I'm not worthy enough...': Australia star batter makes big statement on retirement plans
File Photo

Australia opener David Warner was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after suffering a fracture in his elbow during the second Test match against India. He recently returned home, but will be back in time for the ODI series. Unfortunately, Warner's injury has put a damper on the series, but the Australian team is determined to make up for his absence and come out on top.

Warner endured a substandard performance against India, registering scores of 1, 10, and 15 in three innings. The opening batsman has come under the scrutiny of Australian selectors. Despite the criticism, Warner has declared his intention to continue playing Test cricket until 2024.

"I’ve always said I’m playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I’m not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner told reporters after landing in Australia.

Warner's only century in the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa in the past 18 months has been met with heavy criticism due to his poor performances. The Australian opener is determined to prove his worth to the team by continuing to score runs over the next year.

"I’ve got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket’s ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it’d be great for the team," Warner said.

"It’s easy pickings when you’re 36 going on 37 … I’ve seen it before with the ex-players as well. So for me if I’m taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one’s worrying about the rest of the team, I’m happy to do that. I scored 200 a couple of weeks ago, so I’m not in a rut."

David Warner has played an impressive 103 Test matches, amassing 8,158 runs, and has donned 141 ODI caps, scoring 6,007 runs. He has also made an impact in the T20I format, with 2,894 runs in 99 matches. Warner's impressive career has seen him become one of the most successful batsmen in international cricket.

