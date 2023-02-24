'Sakreen ni hota hai screen hota hai’: Shoaib Akhtar takes brutal dig at Kamran Akmal on live TV

Image Source: Twitter

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has recently been making headlines, first for his criticism of pacer Shaheen Afridi for not playing in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England despite suffering a knee injury during the match, and now for a viral video in which he is seen mocking Kamran Akmal.

Former Pakistan teammates Shoaib Akhtar and Kamran Akmal were recently featured on Pakistan's ARY News, where Akhtar praised Akmal for his recent appointment as the head of the eight-member junior selection committee by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Akmal will lead the committee, which includes renowned names such as Sohail Tanvir, Amir Nazir, Taimoor Khan, Junaid Khan, Faisal Athar, Qaisar Abbas, and Sanaullah Baloch.

During the interaction with Akmal, Akhtar initially praised him, saying: “Kami is our match winner…he must be listening to this…he has played really well for Pakistan.” However, he then proceeded to mock Akmal for his accent, jokingly remarking: “I was listening, and he was saying 'sakreen'...it's 'screen' and not 'sakreen'!”

Shoaib Akhtar is now Taking this Too far from here. He mocked Kamran Akmal on live TV, calling Skreen instead of Screen. I feel bad for Kamran Akmal. This is disgusting. #PSL08 #PSL8 #HBLPSL8 #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/5Mmx25dAsA — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) February 22, 2023

Kamran also took a jab at Shoaib during another show, quipping, “Babar is doing a lot of advertisements these days, but I'm sure Shoaib isn't keeping up with him.”

Kamran Akmal praising Babar Azam!! Qaymat ki nishani hai bhai #PSL8 #BabarAzam

pic.twitter.com/uJCUZKauru — Atif Awan (@atifaven) February 23, 2023

After Akhtar had asserted that Babar Azam was not as renowned as he should be due to his lack of fluency in English and communication abilities, it became clear that these were hindering factors in his success.

“He is our captain. The world knows him and he’s world’s number 1 player. He’s becoming better in speaking, media handling and everything he’s getting is due to the cricket he is playing. He’s doing fine there,” Akmal added.

The 47-year-old pacer played 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 15 T20Is for Pakistan, making his international debut against the West Indies at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in 1997. Akhtar also had the privilege of representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

READ| From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad