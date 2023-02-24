From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad

As the upcoming World Cup approaches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must take action to revamp the bowling attack by introducing some skilled pacers to the Indian team.
With the 2023 ODI World Cup looming on the horizon, teams have begun to prepare in earnest, and India is no exception. The Men in Blue will face off against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, among others, on their home turf in order to hone their skills and find the perfect balance before the global event.
In recent times, the Indian cricket team has been subject to much criticism due to its lackluster bowling performances in major matches. As the upcoming World Cup approaches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must take action to revamp the bowling attack by introducing some skilled pacers to the Indian team. This is a crucial step in ensuring that the team is well-equipped to compete at the highest level and make a lasting impression on the world stage.
As the World Cup is set to be hosted by India this year, the Indian team will be looking to replicate their triumphant performance of 2011.
Here's a look at 10 fast bowlers who are in contention to be a part of India's World Cup squad:
1. Shivam Mavi
Many were surprised when Shivam Mavi was selected for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, considering his lacklustre performance in the last couple of seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his potential was recognized when he was awarded a whopping INR 6 crore in the 2023 IPL auction.
Mavi made his international debut in the first T20I against Sri Lanka and immediately made an impact, taking four wickets with his impressive variations. His magical figures of 4/22 demonstrated his potential to succeed at the highest level.
2. Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur has been actively playing ODIs for India for more than two years, producing some match-winning spells with his bowling. In the third ODI against the mighty Australians at the Manuka Oval in Canberra in 2020, he seized the opportunity with both hands, displaying his aggressive bowling attitude to win the match for India with his 3/51 spell.
Shardul has earned a reputation as a partnership breaker, thanks to his knack of claiming wickets at regular intervals. He is also known for his tactical variations, which allow him to outwit batters.
3. Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna burst onto the scene in 2021, when he delivered a stunning four-wicket haul on his ODI debut against England in Pune. His remarkable figures of 4/54 made him the most successful Indian bowler on debut in the history of the game.
In his international career thus far, Krishna has seized the opportunities that have come his way, snaring 25 wickets in 14 matches. With his outstanding seam bowling, he could be a pivotal bowler for India in the 2023 World Cup. His knack for unsettling batters with the new ball is particularly impressive.
4. Umran Malik
Umran Malik has gained notoriety for his remarkable bowling performances in the Indian Premier League, and now he is aiming to make a splash in international cricket as well. His ability to consistently bowl at speeds of over 145 km/h has earned him the admiration of cricketing legends and fans alike. With his impressive track record, Umran is poised to become a formidable force in the world of cricket.
5. Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh has become an indispensable member of the Indian T20I team, having made a significant impact with his bowling in recent months. In the absence of Bumrah during the T20 World Cup 2022, the young bowler rose to the occasion and played a pivotal role in India's success, delivering impressive performances in both the powerplay and death overs. His dominance over the batters has earned him the admiration of many experts.
India has been constantly searching for a left-arm seam bowler, and Arshdeep's recent performance in the shortest format of the game suggests that he could be the one to finally fulfill this need.
6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a stalwart of the Indian cricket team for over a decade, but his performance in the ODI circuit has been waning. Despite this, he is an invaluable asset to the World Cup squad, boasting a wealth of experience and the ability to make a significant contribution.
With 121 ODI games under his belt, Bhuvneshwar has taken 141 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.08. He has been a key player for the team in ODIs, particularly in the powerplay, where his knack for delivering crucial breakthroughs with the new ball has been invaluable.
7. Mohammed Shami
In World Cups, Shami has taken 31 wickets in 11 games at an impressive economy rate of 5.07. During the 2019 World Cup, he was the second-highest wicket-taker for the team with 14 wickets in just four games, boasting an outstanding economy of 5.48.
Shami has previously formed a formidable partnership with Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, and if given the chance, he will be looking to replicate his success in the upcoming World Cup.
8. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj made his ODI debut in 2019 and has since established himself as a formidable force in the Indian bowling attack. In just 16 games, he has already taken 24 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.84. Along with speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj has the potential to be a game-changer for the team with his effective seam bowling.
9. Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar, who made his ODI debut in the 2018 Asia Cup, has only played 13 matches in the format. In these matches, he has been able to take 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.75. While he may not consistently clock speeds over 140 km/h like Shami and Bumrah, Chahar can be a very effective swing bowler under favourable conditions.
Recent displays in ODI games suggest that the 30-year-old has worked hard to refine his variations and sharpen his skills. As the Indian team management looks to build a strong squad for the 2023 World Cup, Deepak Chahar could be a viable option to consider.
10. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as the best bowler in the world by cricket experts and fans alike. His presence in the Indian team is essential for their success in major matches. Recently, in the T20 World Cup 2022, India was deprived of his services due to a back injury, and it was made painfully clear just how crucial he is for the team's success when they failed to perform without him.