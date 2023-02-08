ICC announces Player of the Month award nominees for January 2023; 2 Indian players included

File Photo

Indian duo Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2023. The two Indians have been selected alongside New Zealand opener Devon Conway for the prestigious accolade. This is a remarkable achievement for the two Indian youngsters, who have been recognized for their outstanding performances in the month of January.

The nominations of Gill and Siraj come on the heels of a triumphant series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Team India kicked off the year with a resounding 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, followed by a remarkable clean sweep in the three-match one-day international series.

Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill

Devon Conway



Gill was presented with his first T20I cap in the opening match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, where he could only muster seven runs, followed by another single-digit score in the second game. However, he bounced back with a steady 46 in the third T20I in Rajkot.

He then went on to produce a string of impressive performances in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, with scores of 70, 21 and 116. But it was his remarkable display in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad that truly stole the show.

The 23-year-old batsman put on a masterclass, smashing 208 runs off 149 balls in a breathtaking inning, while none of his teammates even managed to reach 28.

Gill achieved the milestone of 200 runs with three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson, becoming the youngest player to reach the mark in ODIs. He followed up his impressive performance with scores of 40 not out and 112 in his next two outings, resulting in an impressive aggregate of 360 runs - the joint-highest for any player in a three-match ODI series, tying Babar Azam's record against the West Indies in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Siraj had a remarkable start to the year, becoming the number one ranked bowler in the ICC Men's ODI bowler rankings. In the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj has stepped up to become India's premier fast bowler. The 28-year-old has been in impressive form, picking up 14 wickets in five ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at an average of 10.57, including back-to-back four-wicket hauls. His impressive performances have been a major factor in India's success in the ODI series.

Devon Conway, the New Zealand opener, has had an impressive start to the year, with three centuries and two half-centuries across formats, making him a strong contender for the award.

Following a successful 2022, Gill demonstrated his batting prowess in both the white-ball formats last month, while Siraj has been leading India's fast-bowling attack with distinction in ODIs recently, consistently displaying his brilliance, particularly with the new ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

