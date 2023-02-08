Border-Gavaskar Trophy: KL Rahul ends silence on his batting position, opens up on team combination vs Australia

KL Rahul addresses a press conference ahead of the first test match between India and Australia

India and Australia are set to clash in a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, beginning on February 9th. As the current holders of the trophy, India has some difficult decisions to make for the opening Test in Nagpur. India's vice-captain, KL Rahul, recently provided an update on the team's combination and his batting order.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the first Test, Rahul said that he is ready to play in the middle order if the team management wants him to do so. “If the team wants me to bat in the middle, I am ready to do it," Rahul said to the media.

He also opened up about the team combination that is likely to feature in the opening Test. The Indian vice-captain reportedly said that the playing XI has yet to be confirmed as there are a few slots to be filled. "There is a strong temptation to play three spinners due to the spinning tracks in India, but we will assess the pitch on the day of the game. We have yet to decide on the playing XI, as it is a difficult decision with a few spots still up for grabs," he added.

There was a toss-up between Rahul and Shubman Gill for the opening spot, but if Rahul bats in the middle, Gill will be an automatic selection to open alongside captain Rohit. The middle order could feature Bharat, along with three spinners - Axar, Ashwin, and Jadeja - all of whom are capable batters and can provide a formidable challenge to any opposition.

When Australia toured India in 2017, KL Rahul was one of the most prolific run-scorers of the series, amassing an impressive 393 runs. He continued his impressive form with a magnificent knock of 149 at the Oval in 2018, yet he was still dropped from the Test squad.

Upon returning to the Test fold in 2021, Rahul scored a century at Lord's and then in Centurion, in an effort to solidify his place in the Test lineup once again. However, as Australia returns to India, six years since their last visit, Rahul's position in the Indian playing XI remains uncertain. The emergence of Shubman Gill has sparked a debate as to whether India should open with Rahul or push him down to the middle order for the first Test in Nagpur.

