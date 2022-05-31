Watch: IAF officer scales Mt Everest, sings national anthem on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Vikrant Uniyal

Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force, posted at Central Air Command, Prayagraj scaled Mt Everest on May 21 on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force climbed Mt. Everest and sang the national anthem and hoisted the Indian flag on the summit of Mt. Everest on May 21", stated Defence PRO, Prayagraj.

The Everest expedition itself is an unparalleled journey of both legendary and epic proportions, and as an ode to the sacrifices made for the country, the IAF officer as a befitting honor to freedom fighters, recited the national anthem at the summit of Mt Everest, said Gp Capt Samir Gangkhedkar, public relations officer (defense), Prayagraj. Watch the video below.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the nation. And the armed forces personnel to are dedicating their inspiring efforts to the heroes of the freedom struggle.

Uniyal is a qualified mountaineer who is trained at the Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen, and the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Arunachal Pradesh.

The team faced challenges of acclimatization besides the difficulty of the rough terrains. Apart from the deadly Khumbu icefall where the ice structure changes continuously, the death zone was the biggest challenge (above 25,000 ft).

Here the body could no longer acclimatize to the altitude and the lungs couldn`t get enough oxygen. To generate interest in the climb, the officer designed a commemorative e-postcard for his seniors, friends, and loved ones and posted them online in the network area while setting the course.

(With inputs from ANI)