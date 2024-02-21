'I would easily...': Dhoni finally breaks silence over his decision to put himself in IPL 2008 auction pool

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who built Rs 183000 crore company, it's now worth just Rs 8290 crore due to...

India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

Man sets unusual Guinness World Record by stuffing 68 matchsticks into nostrils, details inside

Meet school dropout, labourer’s son who worked as office boy at Infosys for Rs 9000; now CEO of two companies worth...

Not Mandakini, but this actress was Raj Kapoor's original choice for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, she regrets losing film for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who built Rs 183000 crore company, it's now worth just Rs 8290 crore due to...

India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

Man sets unusual Guinness World Record by stuffing 68 matchsticks into nostrils, details inside

7 animals with unusual noses

Diabetes: Best dry fruits to control blood sugar level

Where is Mahabharat's 'Arjun' Feroz Khan?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Not Mandakini, but this actress was Raj Kapoor's original choice for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, she regrets losing film for..

Sam Mendes to direct four biopics of The Beatles, one from point of view of each member of iconic band

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: After Vidya Balan, this actress joins Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy, fans say 'sapna toh nahin hai'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I would easily...': Dhoni finally breaks silence over his decision to put himself in IPL 2008 auction pool

MS Dhoni revealed the reason behind turning down an offer to become a marquee player ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On February 20, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) commemorated the 16th anniversary of having the legendary Indian captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in the franchise. Dhoni has been a consistent presence in all seasons for CSK, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise faced suspension.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has clinched five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, while also making finals appearances in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Over the years, Dhoni has built a strong bond with the Chennai crowd and remains one of the most beloved cricketers in the southern city.

In a recent interview on Star Sports, the 42-year-old revealed the intriguing story behind how he secured the CSK deal. Dhoni disclosed that he was offered $1 million to sign on as a marquee player by another franchise. However, he opted to enter the auction with a base price of $400,000 instead. CSK aggressively bid for him during the auction, ultimately securing his services for $1.5 million.

'Initially, when five marquee players were announced, I was approached to become a marquee player for a certain franchise. Faced with a quick decision, I thought, having captained the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, I could easily command 1 million dollars. So, I decided to take a risk and enter the auction. I reasoned that if two out of three teams without marquee players showed interest in me, along with other franchises, it would increase the chances of my price going up,' Dhoni shared with Star Sports.

He further explained his rationale, stating, 'If you become a marquee player, the franchise owner tends to think that if I am buying a player for a certain amount, then I will have to pay 10 or 15 percent more to the marquee player. So, I thought that for me, at this point in time, it’s better to enter the auction – if any franchise without a marquee player buys me, then I have more chances of getting more money. And when the auction happened, when CSK bought me, I went for 1.5 million dollars (6 crore approx). So the thinking worked at that point in time.'

Looking ahead to the upcoming IPL 2024, Dhoni aims to make history by leading CSK to a record sixth title. With the formidable squad CSK has assembled, they enter the tournament as favorites.

CSK's Squad After IPL 2024 Auction :

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking CBI probe into Sandeshkhali case

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Nothing CEO asks Musk to change name to 'Elon Bhai,' know why

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE