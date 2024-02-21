'I would easily...': Dhoni finally breaks silence over his decision to put himself in IPL 2008 auction pool

MS Dhoni revealed the reason behind turning down an offer to become a marquee player ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008.

On February 20, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) commemorated the 16th anniversary of having the legendary Indian captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in the franchise. Dhoni has been a consistent presence in all seasons for CSK, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise faced suspension.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has clinched five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, while also making finals appearances in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Over the years, Dhoni has built a strong bond with the Chennai crowd and remains one of the most beloved cricketers in the southern city.

In a recent interview on Star Sports, the 42-year-old revealed the intriguing story behind how he secured the CSK deal. Dhoni disclosed that he was offered $1 million to sign on as a marquee player by another franchise. However, he opted to enter the auction with a base price of $400,000 instead. CSK aggressively bid for him during the auction, ultimately securing his services for $1.5 million.

'Initially, when five marquee players were announced, I was approached to become a marquee player for a certain franchise. Faced with a quick decision, I thought, having captained the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, I could easily command 1 million dollars. So, I decided to take a risk and enter the auction. I reasoned that if two out of three teams without marquee players showed interest in me, along with other franchises, it would increase the chances of my price going up,' Dhoni shared with Star Sports.

He further explained his rationale, stating, 'If you become a marquee player, the franchise owner tends to think that if I am buying a player for a certain amount, then I will have to pay 10 or 15 percent more to the marquee player. So, I thought that for me, at this point in time, it’s better to enter the auction – if any franchise without a marquee player buys me, then I have more chances of getting more money. And when the auction happened, when CSK bought me, I went for 1.5 million dollars (6 crore approx). So the thinking worked at that point in time.'

Looking ahead to the upcoming IPL 2024, Dhoni aims to make history by leading CSK to a record sixth title. With the formidable squad CSK has assembled, they enter the tournament as favorites.

CSK's Squad After IPL 2024 Auction :

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman.