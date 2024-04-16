Twitter
'I went to...': Glenn Maxwell reveals why he was left out of RCB vs SRH clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reveals why he was left out of RCB vs SRH clash.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that he asked the RCB team management to drop him from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against SRH on Monday, April 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB made few changes to their lineup, including Will Jacks, Lockie Ferguson, and Reece Topley. Maxwell struggled this season, scoring just 32 runs in six matches with a low average and strike-rate. He only reached double digits once and had three ducks. Maxwell felt he needed time off both mentally and physically to avoid repeating past mistakes. He believed it was a good time for RCB to try other options in the middle order.

'For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf [du Plessis] and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole', India Today quoted Maxwell as saying during the press conference.

'I think now is actually a good time for me to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I'm required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact,' Maxwell said.

'We have had a pretty big deficiency straight after the powerplay, which has been my area of strength over the last couple of seasons. I felt like I wasn't contributing in a positive way with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it's a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares, and hopefully, someone can make that spot their own,' Maxwell added.

Despite the changes in RCB's lineup against SRH, they couldn't secure a win, losing by 25 runs at home.

 

