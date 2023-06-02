How much did CSK skipper MS Dhoni earn in IPL 2023? Here’s all you need to know

Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling finale, the Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, clinched their fifth Indian Premier League trophy. Dhoni, fondly referred to as "Captain Cool," has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricketing history as one of the most successful captains of all time. Despite retiring from all forms of international cricket, MSD continues to ply his trade in the IPL.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team has proven to be successful both on and off the field. With numerous investments and famous brand endorsements, he has become one of the wealthiest sportspeople in India.

Reports suggest that MS Dhoni's net worth is approximately Rs 1,040 crore. This remarkable financial success can be attributed to his wise investments, lucrative brand endorsements, and substantial IPL salary.

MS Dhoni’s per match salary in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly anticipated event in the world of cricket, with 10 teams competing in a total of 74 matches. Each team is set to play a maximum of 14 matches, making for an exciting and action-packed tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings made a strategic decision to retain the exceptional IPL performer, MS Dhoni, for a staggering sum of Rs 12 crore. As the former Indian skipper, Dhoni resumed his role as the captain of CSK, bringing his invaluable leadership skills to the team. This decision also implies that Dhoni's per-match salary for IPL 2023 will be substantial.

As an esteemed member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni's per match salary in IPL 2023 was estimated to be around Rs 85.71 lakhs.

Over the course of the last 15 seasons of IPL, MS Dhoni has earned a staggering amount of upwards of Rs 176 crore. This impressive sum is a result of his unwavering commitment to the sport, as well as his role as the captain of CSK and his hefty retention fees.

