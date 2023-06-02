IND vs AUS WTC 2023: What will happen if final is washed out? All you need to know

Image Source: Twitter

The excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has come to a close with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerging as champions in the sixteenth season of the tournament. Now, it's time to shift our focus to Team India's next challenge - the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. The India vs Australia match is scheduled to take place in London, United Kingdom from June 7-11.

Team India players have already begun assembling in England, preparing for the summit clash. They are honing their skills and getting accustomed to the conditions before the big game. Some players who will be coming straight from the IPL will also need to adjust to the longest format of the game against the red ball. This is the second successive WTC final for Team India after the 2019-21 cycle where they lost to New Zealand.

Australia emerged as the top-ranked team in the World Test Championship, securing a remarkable 66.67% win rate and 152 points. India followed closely behind, securing second place with a commendable 58.8% win rate and 127 points. This impressive performance by both teams has set the stage for an exciting summit clash.

What will happen if it rains in the WTC 2023 Final match?

In the event that inclement weather prevents the completion of the test match, both teams will be recognized as joint winners. It's worth noting that there is a reserve day set aside for the match, ensuring that the competition can be completed as planned.

In the unfortunate event that the weather does interfere, the prize money will be split between the two teams. The victorious team of the Test Championship 2023 will receive a grand prize of $1.6 million, which is equivalent to over Rs 13 crore. Meanwhile, the team that finishes in second place will receive $8 lakh, which is equivalent to Rs 6.5 crore.

WTC Final 2023: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

