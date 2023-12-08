'How do I enter the IPL auction?' Kevin Pietersen after blistering knock in Legends League Cricket

Representing the India Capitals, Pietersen displayed his exceptional skills by smashing an impressive 56 runs off just 27 deliveries.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen recently shared a video showcasing his remarkable half-century during Qualifier Two of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). In the video's caption, he playfully inquired about his potential participation in the upcoming IPL auction on December 19.

Representing the India Capitals, Pietersen displayed his exceptional skills by smashing an impressive 56 runs off just 27 deliveries, including two boundaries and five maximums, against the Manipal Tigers on December 7. Despite entering the game with the Capitals struggling at 53/3, the right-handed batsman fearlessly unleashed his aggressive style, ultimately contributing to the team's competitive total of 177/9 in 20 overs.

Unfortunately, the efforts in the innings were in vain as the Tigers effortlessly achieved the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare, securing their spot in the final.

The following day, he showcased a remarkable performance reminiscent of his glory days playing for England and in the IPL.

"Last night. How do I enter the IPL auction?," Pietersen captioned the video.

Last night.

How do I enter the @IPL auction? pic.twitter.com/MhGD6xjtDI — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 8, 2023

Despite the Capitals' elimination, Pietersen had a remarkably successful LLC campaign, amassing 169 runs with an impressive average of 42.25 and a striking strike rate of 177.89.

Renowned as one of the most formidable batters of his era, Pietersen proudly represented England for a decade, playing a pivotal role in their triumphant 2010 T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean.

Throughout his illustrious international career, Pietersen accumulated an astounding total of over 13,500 runs, including an impressive 32 centuries in 277 games.

During his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kevin Pietersen participated in 36 matches, amassing a total of over 1,000 runs. With an average of 37.07 and a striking strike rate of 134.72.

