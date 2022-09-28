Search icon
Hooda and Shami ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa, Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav named as replacement

(BCCI) on Wednesday brought in pace bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Shami and Hooda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday brought in pace bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Mohammad Shami and Deepak Hooda, who will miss the three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning in Thiruvananthapuram later today.

The BCCI in a statement revealed that both Hooda and Shami will miss the three matches against the visitors led by Temba Bavuma. Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury, while Shami is yet to recover from COVID-19.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Acamdey (NCA) for rehabilitation.

"Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami`s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad," said BCCI in a statement.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

