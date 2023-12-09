Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India beat Canada 10-1 to enter quarter-finals

This impressive victory secured India's second position in the Pool C table and guaranteed their qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team emerged victorious with a resounding 10-1 win over Canada in their third match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023. The match took place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

This impressive victory secured India's second position in the Pool C table and guaranteed their qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The goal scorers for India were Aditya Arjun Lalage (8’, 43’), Rohit (12’, 55’), Amandeep Lakra (23’, 51’), Vishnukant (42’), Rajinder (42’), Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (51’), and Uttam Singh (58’). Canada's sole goal came from Jude Nicholson (20’).

Right from the start of the match, India displayed an aggressive approach, putting immense pressure on Canada's defense. Their relentless attacking paid off when Aditya Arjun Lalage (8’) scored a remarkable field goal, giving India a 1-0 lead. The Indian team's forwards executed a clever strategy that forced the Canadian defenders into making mistakes. This strategy proved successful as India earned a penalty corner, which was expertly converted by Rohit (12’), doubling India's lead.

In the second quarter, Canada made a comeback when Jude Nicholson scored an impressive field goal in the 21st minute, reigniting their chances in the game. However, India quickly extended their lead as Amandeep Lakra successfully converted a penalty corner in the 23rd minute. By the end of the first half, India was leading Canada 3-1.

The third quarter proved to be an entertaining display of quick-fire hockey, with both teams intensifying their attacks. Canada desperately sought ways to bounce back, but India relentlessly applied pressure on their defenders. Vishnukant Singh scored a remarkable field goal in the 42nd minute, further extending India's lead to 4-1. Rajinder Singh then added another goal in the same minute, making it 5-1 for India. In the dying moments of the quarter, Aditya Arjun Lalage scored his second goal of the game, widening India's lead to 6-1.

With only 15 minutes remaining, India intensified their offensive efforts against Canada. Their constant attacking moves paid off as Kushwaha Sourabh Anand, Amandeep Lakra, and Rohit scored three more goals, bringing the tally to 9-1 in favor of India. Captain Uttam Singh sealed the victory for India with a goal in the final two minutes, resulting in a final score of 10-1.

READ| WPL 2024: Complete squads of all five teams including auction picks, retained players