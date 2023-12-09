Headlines

WPL 2024: Complete squads of all five teams including auction picks, retained players

The UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians acquired five players each, whereas the Delhi Capitals only managed to secure three players.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

The WPL 2024 auction has concluded, with a total of 30 players being sold for a staggering sum of 12.75 crores.

During the auction on December 9, the Gujarat Giants went on a remarkable shopping spree, acquiring a remarkable total of 10 players to bolster their squad. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished at the bottom of the league in 2022, made significant moves by adding seven talented players to their roster.

The UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians acquired five players each, whereas the Delhi Capitals only managed to secure three players.

The standout purchases of the day were Annabel Sutherland, who fetched a whopping 2 Crores for the Delhi Capitals, and Kashvee Gautam, who commanded the same price for the Gujarat Giants. Additionally, Veda Krishnamurthy found a new team in GG. The defending champions, Mumbai Indians, made a significant investment in Shabnim Ismail to bolster their bowling department.

Full Squads after WPL 2024 Auction:

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail*, S Sanjana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer.

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*, Danni Wyatt*, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar.

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Shubha Sateesh, S. Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

