'He's half my age, it'll be interesting': Steve Smith on Pakistan's 16-year-old bowling sensation Naseem Shah

At just 16, Pakistan's express bowling sensation Naseem Shah can be a match-winner in the opening Test against Australia.

Reeling from his mother's death last week the young lad will be making his Test debut against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on Thursday.

He impressed everyone with his fiery eight-over spell against Australia A in Perth. Naseem will join a handful of others to debut at 16, including Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Naseem has only played seven first-class games and selectors will look to see how he copes in the heat of battle over five days against world-class batsmen such as Steve Smith and David Warner.

Smith warned he won't be afraid to exploit Naseem's inexperience if the young gun gets the nod.

"He's half my age. It'll be interesting ... 16 is young," Smith told reporters.

"I dare say you'd be pretty nervous at 16 playing a Test match, particularly away from home. He's obviously got some skill if they're picking him and you don't take anyone lightly.

"For us, we'll be trying to get as many overs into him as possible and trying to wear him down. He wouldn't be used to bowling lots and lots of overs, so that'll be the plan."

But Naseem is also carrying the huge extra burden of his mother passing away.

"He spoke to his family and they said 'this is where your mum would have wanted you to be'," Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan told the Sydney Morning Herald on why Naseem opted to remain in Australia.

"Everyone has rallied around him, keeping a close eye on him, making sure he's okay.

"He's got a few confidantes in the team that he can go to if he's feeling low or not feeling great. He wanted to stick it out," Wasim added.