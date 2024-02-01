'He called me....': Musheer Khan reveals chat with brother Sarfaraz after latter's maiden India call-up

Sarfaraz Khan was called up for India's Test squad against England.

Sarfaraz Khan's remarkable achievement of earning his maiden Test call-up for the second match between India and England in Vizag coincides with his younger brother Musheer's outstanding performance in the Under-19 World Cup. Musheer has been setting the tournament ablaze with his exceptional batting skills, having already scored two centuries.

Following Musheer's phenomenal century that propelled India to victory against New Zealand in the Super Six clash of the World Cup, he shared a heartwarming anecdote about Sarfaraz. Musheer revealed that his elder brother personally called him to share the exhilarating news of his selection into the Indian team for the second Test against England. Understandably, Musheer couldn't contain his joy for Sarfaraz's well-deserved achievement.

"My brother called me yesterday and he said that he has been selected in the Indian squad for the second Test. I want to congratulate him for this," said Musheer after scoring a centrury against New Zealand on Tuesday.

When discussing his remarkable achievements in the U19 World Cup, Musheer confidently expressed his belief in his ability to perform exceptionally well. He proudly mentioned that he has already scored two centuries in this prestigious tournament.

"It feels really good that I have scored two centuries and I want to continue batting well. It gives a sense of confidence. It was a bit of a slow pitch and our bowlers are in good flow and we got the results. I focus on the process and focus on bowling in tight areas," said Musheer.

On a flawless batting wicket at the Mangaung Oval, Musheer displayed an exceptional performance, dismantling the Kiwis' bowling line-up. He became the first batter in the current competition to surpass the 300-run mark, surpassing Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan with his remarkable effort.

During his innings of 131, Musheer unleashed an onslaught of 13 fours and three sixes off just 125 balls. Notably, he demonstrated admirable composure by elevating his game precisely when it was necessary.

Remaining active at the crease, the 18-year-old Musheer relentlessly attacked from one end, delivering powerful strokes in all directions. His innings commenced with a remarkable upper-cut for a four, setting the tone for his remarkable display.

Furthermore, Musheer's performance was not solely reliant on boundaries. He exhibited excellent running between the wickets, adding finesse to his innings. Unfortunately, his innings concluded in the death overs when he was preparing to accelerate further.

